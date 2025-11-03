Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 268.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.98% to Rs 9129.73 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements rose 268.22% to Rs 1765.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 479.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.98% to Rs 9129.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7304.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9129.737304.7719.2915.221945.481420.831060.33900.371765.71479.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News