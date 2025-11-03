Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 11.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 2385.64 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 11.92% to Rs 488.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 436.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 2385.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2084.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

