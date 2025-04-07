Arvind incorporates wholly owned subsidiary, Arvind New Technologies

Arvind has announced the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary, Arvind New Technologies (ANTPL), as part of its strategic expansion in the textiles sector.

The company received the Certificate of Incorporation from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on April 4, 2025.

ANTPL is established with the primary objective of engaging in the manufacturing, processing, and supply of all types of textile fibers, yarns, fabrics, garments, and related materials, including the adoption of advanced technologies in the textile industry.

The subsidiary has an authorized capital of Rs 100,000, with a paid-up share capital of Rs 70,000.

Being a wholly owned subsidiary, ANTPL is considered a related party of Arvind. However, it is noteworthy that the promoter/promoter group and group companies of Arvind do not hold any interest in ANTPL.

Currently, ANTPL has been incorporated but has not yet commenced commercial operations.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 4 April 2025, after market hours.

Arvind is one of Indias leading vertically integrated textile companies with a presence of almost eight decades in this industry. It is among the largest denim manufacturers in the world. It also manufactures a range of cotton shirting, denim, knits and others.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 12.8% to Rs 103.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 91.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.6% YoY to Rs 2,089.21 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip dropped 4.30% to currently trade at Rs 316.35 on the BSE.

