Siemens Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GMR Airports Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Abbott India Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2025.

Siemens Ltd surged 18.24% to Rs 3040.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20120 shares in the past one month.

GMR Airports Ltd spiked 1.58% to Rs 82.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Delhivery Ltd soared 0.60% to Rs 259.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Abbott India Ltd exploded 0.48% to Rs 29187.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 446 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 0.40% to Rs 359.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

