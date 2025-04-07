Trent tanks after Q4 update

Trent took a tumble today, with its stock nosediving 15.5% to Rs 4,699, after investors were left underwhelmed by its Q4 business update.

The Tata Group-backed brand posted Q4FY25 revenue of Rs 4,334 crore, up 28% year-on-year (YoY). This growth is lower than its five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. It is also behind Trent's 39% annual revenue growth in FY25 at Rs 17,624 crore.

Market sentiment and high valuations also dragged the stock lower.

During the March quarter, Trent added 132 Zudio stores and 13 Westside outlets. As of 31 March 2025, the company operated 248 Westside stores, 765 Zudio stores (including 2 in the UAE), and 30 outlets under other lifestyle formats.

Meanwhile, a foreign brokerage cut its target price for Trent from Rs 7,500 to Rs 6,760, citing slower sales growth and a sharper-than-usual seasonal decline. It also raised concerns about demand softness and the possibility of aggressive discounting. Another brokerage echoed similar views, flagging a continued slowdown in like-for-like sales growth.

Trent, a subsidiary of the Tata Group, operates several retail brands, with Westside leading as one of India's premier fashion chains. The companys other major retail ventures include Zudio, a value fashion brand catering to price-conscious consumers, Trent Hypermarket under the Star banner, which focuses on grocery and daily essentials, and Samoh, a high-end occasion wear brand.

On a consolidated basis, Trent has reported 34% rise in net profit to Rs 496.54 crore on a 34.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,656.56 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

