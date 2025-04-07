Piramal Finance gets registered as NBFC-Investment and Credit Company without accepting public deposits

Piramal Finance discontinues housing finance biz

Piramal Enterprises announced that the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, on 4 April 2025, has granted a Certificate of Registration (CoR) to Piramal Finance (PFL) (Formerly known as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to commence its business of Non-banking Financial Institution- Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) without accepting public deposits. With the receipt of the said CoR, PFL will stop conducting its business as a Housing Finance Company (HFC) and has accordingly surrendered the HFC Certificate of Registration.

