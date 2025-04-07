Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Finance gets registered as NBFC-Investment and Credit Company without accepting public deposits

Piramal Finance gets registered as NBFC-Investment and Credit Company without accepting public deposits

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Piramal Finance discontinues housing finance biz

Piramal Enterprises announced that the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, on 4 April 2025, has granted a Certificate of Registration (CoR) to Piramal Finance (PFL) (Formerly known as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to commence its business of Non-banking Financial Institution- Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) without accepting public deposits. With the receipt of the said CoR, PFL will stop conducting its business as a Housing Finance Company (HFC) and has accordingly surrendered the HFC Certificate of Registration.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

