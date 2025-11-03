Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 405.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.75% to Rs 1760.23 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 405.57% to Rs 264.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.75% to Rs 1760.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1507.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1760.231507.6316.997.28378.7393.44352.9170.61264.3652.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News