Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces launches Rs 600 cr residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad

Arvind SmartSpaces launches Rs 600 cr residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arvind SmartSpaces announced that it has signed a new residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad, with a total estimated area of ~150 acre and a top-line potential of ~Rs. 600 crore. This project is located in Sanand-Nalsarovar road, Ahmedabad.

The project is acquired on an outright basis. The project is strategically located approximately 15 km from Sanand and 30 km from Nalsarovar Lake. Known for its proximity to the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary and its natural charm, the region is set for transformative growth, balancing ecological preservation with modern infrastructure. The corridor benefits from enhanced connectivity and is close to major industrial hubs created a structural demand for horizontal real estate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound currency speculators further reduce net short position

Euro currency speculators continue to stay net short

India's textile recycling market projected to reach USD 400 million in the coming years

Indices trade near flat line; media shares slip for 2nd day

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor cuts; broader mkt underperforms; VIX rallies 5.82%

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story