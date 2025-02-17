Arvind SmartSpaces launches Rs 600 cr residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad

Arvind SmartSpaces announced that it has signed a new residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad, with a total estimated area of ~150 acre and a top-line potential of ~Rs. 600 crore. This project is located in Sanand-Nalsarovar road, Ahmedabad.

The project is acquired on an outright basis. The project is strategically located approximately 15 km from Sanand and 30 km from Nalsarovar Lake. Known for its proximity to the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary and its natural charm, the region is set for transformative growth, balancing ecological preservation with modern infrastructure. The corridor benefits from enhanced connectivity and is close to major industrial hubs created a structural demand for horizontal real estate.

