Pound currency speculators further reduce net short position

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Large currency speculators extend recovery from around 9-month low and further reduce their net short position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 3168 contracts in the data reported through February 11, 2025. This was a weekly reduction of 8155 net short contracts.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

