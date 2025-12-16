Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces rises after acquiring Whitefield high-rise project

Arvind SmartSpaces rises after acquiring Whitefield high-rise project

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Arvind SmartSpaces added 2% to Rs 598.65 after it has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a total estimated saleable area of around 4.6 lakh sq. ft. and a top-line potential of approximately Rs 550 crore.

The company said the project, located in the Nallurahalli area, has been acquired on an outright basis and follows its ITPL Road high-rise project acquisition in FY25.

Whitefield continues to attract strong demand from professionals and families seeking premium living spaces, driven by its proximity to major IT parks, global corporations, and social infrastructure.

Arvind SmartSpaces said this would be its ninth high-rise project in Bengaluru. Since entering the city in 2013, it has launched 13 projects, with six delivered and seven at various stages of development or pre-launch.

Arvind SmartSpaces (ASSL) is the real estate arm of Lalbhai group (flagship company - Arvind). ASSL is primarily focused on the development of residential projects. It also undertakes commercial and industrial projects on a selective basis.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 65.2% to Rs 14.18 crore on 47.1% decline in net sales to Rs 140.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

