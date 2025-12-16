Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 25.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 25.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 35.95 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 25.41% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 35.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.9530.81 17 OPM %6.8216.59 -PBDT2.363.99 -41 PBT1.061.20 -12 NP0.911.22 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Atlantaa, Hyundai Motor, Solex Energy, Zydus Lifesciences, Arvind SmartSpaces

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for equities; FII selling continues unabated

Newgen Software secures Rs 17-cr order from leading Indian bank

LT Foods appoints Rohit Jaiswal as the COO of LT Foods Middle East DMCC

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story