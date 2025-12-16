Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 25.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 35.95 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 25.41% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 35.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.9530.816.8216.592.363.991.061.200.911.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News