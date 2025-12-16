Inox Wind secures repeat order from Jakson Green for 100 MW

Inox Wind has secured a repeat order from Jakson Green (Jakson) for 100 MW, following the 100 MW order recently won from the same customer. This order is for the supply of IWL's 3.3 MW turbines for the projects being developed by Jakson in Gujarat.
Additionally, IWL will provide limited scope EPC for the project as well as multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services post the commissioning of the turbines.
With the addition of this order, total order inflow for FY26 now stands at ~ 600 MW, with an additional 2.5 GW of framework agreement to be executed over the next three years. Large annual orders from Inox Clean provide additional order inflow visibility.
