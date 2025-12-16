Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Atlantaa, Hyundai Motor, Solex Energy, Zydus Lifesciences, Arvind SmartSpaces

Stock Alert: Atlantaa, Hyundai Motor, Solex Energy, Zydus Lifesciences, Arvind SmartSpaces

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 16 December 2025.

IPO Update:

ICICI Prudential AMC: The public issue was subscribed to 2.11 times on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (2.91 times), non-institutional investors (3.79 times), retail investors (0.83 times).

IPO Opening:

KSH International:The company is the third-largest manufacturer and the largest exporter of magnet winding wires, has opened its initial public offering. Operating under the KSH brand, the company supplies to OEMs across sectors such as power, renewables, railways, automotive, and industrials.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 420 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 290 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share. Ahead of the issue, the company raised Rs 213 crore from anchor investors.

Stocks to Watch:

Atlantaa said that it has entered into a development agreement with Highway Milton Co-operative Housing Society for the redevelopment of a residential project in Borivali, Mumbai. The project is estimated to have a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 500 crore.

Hyundai Motor said its shareholders have approved the appointment of Tarun Garg as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective 1 January 2026.

Solex Energy said that it has partnered with Malaysia-based TT Vision to boost solar manufacturing and engineering capabilities in India.

Zydus Lifesciences said the USFDA has accepted the resubmission of the new drug application for CUTX-101. The drug, a copper histidinate, is indicated for the treatment of Menkes disease in pediatric patients.

Arvind SmartSpaces said that it has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Bengaluru, with an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 550 crore.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

