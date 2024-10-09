Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces signs new residential project in Bengaluru

Arvind SmartSpaces signs new residential project in Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With revenue potential of Rs 600 cr

Arvind SmartSpaces (ASL) announced that it has signed a new residential apartment project in Bengaluru, with a total estimated saleable area of ~4.2 lakh sq. ft. and a top-line potential of ~Rs. 600 crore. This project is located on ITPL road, near Whitefield, Bengaluru. The project is undertaken on joint development basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This addition follows the acquisition of the Bannerghatta high-rise project signed in FY24. This would be ASL's 12th overall and 8th high rise project in Bangalore.

ITPL Main Road, near Whitefield is one of the most established residential micro markets in Bengaluru. It boasts excellent connectivity with a metro station nearby and seamless access to the IT/ITES hub in Whitefield, which is home to numerous IT companies and tech parks. The site benefits from well-developed social and civic infrastructure, including prominent schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity. Additionally, the area offers quick access to popular hotspots such as the Phoenix Marketcity, Forum Shantiniketan, Inorbit Mall, and the Whitefield Railway Station, making it a highly desirable location for residential development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BJP, Cong, SP obstacles to BSP's pursuit of self-esteem: Mayawati

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 300pts up, Nifty at 25,050; RBI MPC decision in focus

IRB Infra September toll collection jumps 19% YoY; share price up 3%

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W vs SCO-W playing 11, live time, streaming

LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story