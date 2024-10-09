Rites signs MoU with Etihad Rail

To jointly develop railways infrastructure in UAE RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, to explore cooperation and synergise strengths in developing railways and related infrastructure services in the UAE and wider region. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The partnership aims at leveraging strengths of both the entities to explore collaborative opportunities for supply/leasing of rolling stock, consultancy and project management for railway projects, services such repairing of rolling stock and operation & maintenance of railway infrastructure to ensure more efficient and modernised rail services in the UAE and across the region.

Another key initiative, under the terms of the MoU, is the capacity analysis of rail corridors in the UAE and nearby geographies, thus aiming to help improving efficiency, streamlining logistics and enhancing trade routes. Emphasizing on innovation and the use of cuttiedge technology, both parties will explore advanced IT solutions for train operations & passenger management and technical inputs on maintenance practices.

Leveraging the unique strengths of both entities, the partnership will also entail knowledge transfer, expertise sharing, and workforce development. Comprehensive training programmes and employeeexchange initiatives form crucial elements of the partnership

