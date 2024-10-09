IRB Infra toll revenue climbs 19% YoY in Sep'24

IRB Infrastructure Developers toll collection jumped 19% to Rs 502 crore in September 2024 as against Rs 421 crore posted in September 2023. The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 306.6 crore (up 32.1% YoY) for the period under review. The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 306.6 crore (up 32.1% YoY) for the period under review. Amitabh Murarka, deputy chief executive officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers said, Our toll revenue has demonstrated remarkable resilience, achieving a 19% Y-o-Y growth despite severe rains in some of the regions. As we look ahead to the festive season, we are optimistic about sustaining the growth, driven by increased travel and economic activities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRB's work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also.

The company reported 4.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.98 crore on 13.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,852.94 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip jumped 5.12% to end at Rs 58.89 on Tuesday, 8 October 2024.

