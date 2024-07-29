Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aryan Share &amp; Stock Brokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 82.14% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net loss of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 82.14% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.510.28 82 OPM %-258.82-25.00 -PBDT-1.32-0.04 -3200 PBT-1.32-0.05 -2540 NP-1.440.19 PL

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

