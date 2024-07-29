Sales rise 82.14% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net loss of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 82.14% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.510.28-258.82-25.00-1.32-0.04-1.32-0.05-1.440.19

