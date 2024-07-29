Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit declines 19.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 4587.00 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Projects International declined 19.13% to Rs 93.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 4587.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4241.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4587.004241.00 8 OPM %8.249.01 -PBDT256.00285.00 -10 PBT137.00165.00 -17 NP93.00115.00 -19
