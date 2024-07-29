Lovable Lingerie standalone net profit declines 53.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 49.15% to Rs 15.59 crore

Net profit of Lovable Lingerie declined 53.86% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 49.15% to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.5930.668.9217.092.905.832.405.352.094.53

