Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 5.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 5.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 1220.36 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass declined 5.60% to Rs 99.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 1220.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1125.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1220.361125.33 8 OPM %20.5315.54 -PBDT217.73157.25 38 PBT144.82108.57 33 NP99.50105.40 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Happiest Minds Technologies partners with IBSFINtech

RattanIndia Power consolidated net profit rises 1153.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 129.80% in the December 2025 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit declines 16.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Barometers trade with substantial losses; European markets edge higher

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story