Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 5.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 1220.36 croreNet profit of Asahi India Glass declined 5.60% to Rs 99.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 1220.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1125.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1220.361125.33 8 OPM %20.5315.54 -PBDT217.73157.25 38 PBT144.82108.57 33 NP99.50105.40 -6
