MOIL standalone net profit declines 16.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.88% to Rs 359.91 croreNet profit of MOIL declined 16.90% to Rs 52.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 359.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 366.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales359.91366.82 -2 OPM %27.0325.94 -PBDT114.20127.86 -11 PBT69.9189.05 -21 NP52.9263.68 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content