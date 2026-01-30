MOIL standalone net profit declines 16.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.88% to Rs 359.91 crore

Net profit of MOIL declined 16.90% to Rs 52.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 359.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 366.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.359.91366.8227.0325.94114.20127.8669.9189.0552.9263.68

