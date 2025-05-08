Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit rises 253.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit rises 253.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 21.26% to Rs 152.75 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors rose 253.70% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 152.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.50% to Rs 19.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.94% to Rs 562.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales152.75125.97 21 562.36426.24 32 OPM %11.186.97 -9.994.28 - PBDT13.846.02 130 43.758.52 413 PBT9.181.48 520 24.98-7.70 LP NP7.642.16 254 19.7520.05 -1

