Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit rises 253.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.26% to Rs 152.75 croreNet profit of Asahi Songwon Colors rose 253.70% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 152.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.50% to Rs 19.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.94% to Rs 562.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
