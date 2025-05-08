Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHCL consolidated net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2025 quarter

GHCL consolidated net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.09% to Rs 781.47 crore

Net profit of GHCL rose 20.35% to Rs 150.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 781.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 823.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.38% to Rs 624.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 793.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.63% to Rs 3183.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3446.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales781.47823.38 -5 3183.483446.54 -8 OPM %27.9222.40 -27.5224.59 - PBDT237.44195.71 21 947.61874.27 8 PBT209.17169.74 23 836.07772.17 8 NP150.27124.86 20 624.15793.90 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the March 2025 quarter

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 128.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Oasis Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DB Corp slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 57% YoY to Rs 52 crore

Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story