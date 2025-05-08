GHCL consolidated net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.09% to Rs 781.47 crore

Net profit of GHCL rose 20.35% to Rs 150.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 781.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 823.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.38% to Rs 624.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 793.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.63% to Rs 3183.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3446.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

781.47823.383183.483446.5427.9222.4027.5224.59237.44195.71947.61874.27209.17169.74836.07772.17150.27124.86624.15793.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News