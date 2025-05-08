EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 128.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 77.14 crore

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 128.52% to Rs 31.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 77.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.43% to Rs 186.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 388.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 320.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

77.14101.89388.77320.95-15.0812.429.0831.2246.3633.78250.77152.2643.3232.52239.80147.2531.1713.64186.20111.21

