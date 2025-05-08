Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 128.52% in the March 2025 quarter

EAAA India Alternatives standalone net profit rises 128.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 77.14 crore

Net profit of EAAA India Alternatives rose 128.52% to Rs 31.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 77.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.43% to Rs 186.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 388.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 320.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales77.14101.89 -24 388.77320.95 21 OPM %-15.0812.42 -9.0831.22 - PBDT46.3633.78 37 250.77152.26 65 PBT43.3232.52 33 239.80147.25 63 NP31.1713.64 129 186.20111.21 67

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

