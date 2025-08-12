Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 138.00% to Rs 292.81 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Housing reported to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 138.00% to Rs 292.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.292.81123.034.05-4.6921.34-1.8618.05-4.5712.72-5.45

