Alembic consolidated net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Alembic rose 10.43% to Rs 61.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 49.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49.7550.7839.3840.1722.5921.8719.8019.3761.6455.82

