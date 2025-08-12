Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.95% to Rs 29.99 crore

Net profit of Weizmann rose 42.86% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.95% to Rs 29.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.9920.9811.3410.013.222.072.141.481.200.84

