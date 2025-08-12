Ansal Buildwell consolidated net profit declines 83.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.17% to Rs 9.78 crore

Net profit of Ansal Buildwell declined 83.42% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 49.17% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.7819.2427.3040.752.317.631.727.231.297.78

