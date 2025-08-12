Milkfood reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.31% to Rs 73.66 crore

Net loss of Milkfood reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.31% to Rs 73.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.73.6696.05-1.446.131.272.69-0.691.02-0.690.59

