Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 275.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 275.72% to Rs 50.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 277.63% to Rs 69.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.69.9018.5195.2191.7366.5316.7366.5016.7250.6113.47

