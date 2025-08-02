Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.04% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Atvo Enterprises rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.04% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.620.94-16.13-9.570.080.050.080.050.060.04

