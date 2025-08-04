Albert David standalone net profit declines 57.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.03% to Rs 70.57 crore

Net profit of Albert David declined 57.86% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.03% to Rs 70.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.70.5789.36-15.110.9810.8323.858.4422.067.9418.84

