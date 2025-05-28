United Credit standalone net profit declines 88.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of United Credit declined 88.10% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.41% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.18% to Rs 3.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.810.963.443.404.9452.0831.1042.650.020.531.372.15-0.010.511.302.080.050.421.011.64

