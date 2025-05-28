Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.45% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 55.56% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.45% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.57% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.90% to Rs 8.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

