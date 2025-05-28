Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales decline 20.45% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 55.56% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.45% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.57% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.90% to Rs 8.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.142.69 -20 8.5810.58 -19 OPM %42.9957.62 -44.8756.14 - PBDT0.360.67 -46 1.192.28 -48 PBT0.260.57 -54 0.811.84 -56 NP0.200.45 -56 0.651.40 -54

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

