Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 93.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 90.24% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 93.15% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 90.24% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.82 -90 OPM %62.5093.90 -PBDT0.060.79 -92 PBT0.060.79 -92 NP0.050.73 -93
