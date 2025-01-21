Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 93.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 90.24% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 93.15% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 90.24% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.080.8262.5093.900.060.790.060.790.050.73

