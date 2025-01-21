KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.140.1564.2973.330.040.060.040.060.030.05

