KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.15 -7 OPM %64.2973.33 -PBDT0.040.06 -33 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.05 -40

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

