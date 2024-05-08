Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashirwad Steels &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 168.75% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 63.64% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 168.75% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.52% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.64% to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.860.32 169 1.592.11 -25 OPM %67.4450.00 -32.7026.07 - PBDT1.350.78 73 3.272.86 14 PBT1.330.76 75 3.192.78 15 NP0.900.55 64 2.2616.77 -87

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

