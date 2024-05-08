Sales rise 168.75% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 63.64% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 168.75% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.52% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.64% to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

