Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 18.18% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.81% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.744.393.214.330.540.520.490.450.390.33

