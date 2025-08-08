Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 1.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 5.21 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 1.70% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.217.4038.5847.843.173.392.943.262.312.35

