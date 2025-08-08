Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 1.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 1.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 5.21 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) declined 1.70% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.217.40 -30 OPM %38.5847.84 -PBDT3.173.39 -6 PBT2.943.26 -10 NP2.312.35 -2

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

