Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 3.98 crore

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 342.11% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 15.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.983.80 5 15.9416.03 -1 OPM %1.512.89 -3.833.74 - PBDT0.180.10 80 1.260.52 142 PBT0.110.03 267 0.980.26 277 NP0.070.01 600 0.840.19 342

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

