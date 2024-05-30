Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.93% in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales decline 27.89% to Rs 6.80 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 25.93% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.89% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.67% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.51% to Rs 12.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.809.43 -28 12.4719.64 -37 OPM %-11.62-5.94 --3.61-1.53 - PBDT0.840.59 42 1.951.44 35 PBT0.540.51 6 1.431.14 25 NP0.200.27 -26 0.960.90 7

May 30 2024

