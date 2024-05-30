Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 35.32% to Rs 21.38 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds declined 50.00% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 21.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.06% to Rs 13.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.88% to Rs 112.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.3815.80 35 112.3665.37 72 OPM %18.3337.72 -18.3124.51 - PBDT2.775.52 -50 17.4914.51 21 PBT2.105.21 -60 15.8913.35 19 NP2.204.40 -50 13.1811.07 19

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

