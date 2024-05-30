Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.32% to Rs 21.38 croreNet profit of Mangalam Seeds declined 50.00% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.32% to Rs 21.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.06% to Rs 13.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.88% to Rs 112.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News