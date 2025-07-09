Ashok Leyland fixes record date for bonus issue

Record date is 16 July 2025

Ashok Leyland has fixed 16 July 2025 as record date for determining the eligible shareholders for allotment of bonus shares.

Further, the deemed date of allotment of Bonus Shares shall be 18 July 2025, and these Bonus Shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment i.e. 18 July 2025.

