Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland fixes record date for bonus issue

Ashok Leyland fixes record date for bonus issue

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Record date is 16 July 2025

Ashok Leyland has fixed 16 July 2025 as record date for determining the eligible shareholders for allotment of bonus shares.

Further, the deemed date of allotment of Bonus Shares shall be 18 July 2025, and these Bonus Shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment i.e. 18 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Pipavav reports 0.6% YoY decline in Q1 FY26

Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% to 299K units in Q1 FY 2026

Volumes spurt at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

JSW Steel registers 14% YoY growth in Q1 FY26 steel production volume

Tata Motors global wholesales drops 9% YoY in Q1

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story