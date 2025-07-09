JSW Steel registers 14% YoY growth in Q1 FY26 steel production volume

JSW Steel has recorded consolidated steel production of 7.26 million tonnes in Q1 FY26, up 14% as compared with production volume of 6.35 million tonnes reported in Q1 FY25.

Steel production was lower by 5% QoQ primarily due to planned maintenance shutdowns of blast furnaces during the quarter.

Indian operations produced 7.02 million tonnes of steel in Q1 FY26, up 15% YoY.

The steel production of JSW Steel USA Ohio, however, increased by 4.34% YoY to 0.24 million tonnes during the period under review.

Capacity utilisation for Q1 FY26 at Indian operations was at 87%.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 23 billion JSW Group. As one of Indias leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital.