Volumes spurt at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

Neuland Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 4783 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1548 shares
Petronet LNG Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, HFCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 July 2025.
Neuland Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 4783 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1548 shares. The stock rose 2.47% to Rs.11,962.55. Volumes stood at 1249 shares in the last session.
Petronet LNG Ltd registered volume of 8.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.25% to Rs.305.80. Volumes stood at 47163 shares in the last session.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd notched up volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.86% to Rs.320.30. Volumes stood at 99122 shares in the last session.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 13671 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6422 shares. The stock gained 3.85% to Rs.2,991.30. Volumes stood at 4213 shares in the last session.
HFCL Ltd witnessed volume of 8.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.23% to Rs.83.28. Volumes stood at 6.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app