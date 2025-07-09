Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Neuland Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 4783 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1548 shares

Petronet LNG Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, HFCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 July 2025.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 4783 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1548 shares. The stock rose 2.47% to Rs.11,962.55. Volumes stood at 1249 shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd registered volume of 8.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.25% to Rs.305.80. Volumes stood at 47163 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd notched up volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.86% to Rs.320.30. Volumes stood at 99122 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 13671 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6422 shares. The stock gained 3.85% to Rs.2,991.30. Volumes stood at 4213 shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd witnessed volume of 8.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.23% to Rs.83.28. Volumes stood at 6.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

