Ashok Leyland gains on bagging Rs 298-cr order

Ashok Leyland advanced 1.15% to Rs 224.70 after the company announced that it has received an order to supply 320 BS VI Diesel Fuel Type 12-meter low-floor fully built buses to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, valued at Rs 297.85 crore.

The order includes the delivery of state-of-the-art buses featuring BS VI Diesel Fuel Type, equipped with advanced iGen 6 BS VI technology and a robust H-Series engine rated at 184 kW (246 hp). These buses will also feature front and rear air suspension, making them suitable for city operations.

The contract was awarded following a post normal tender process with standard business prudent norms, terms and conditions, with no adverse provisions under the agreement.

The total value of the order is approximately Rs 297.85 crore and the delivery is scheduled to be completed between June and August 2025.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 36% to Rs 761.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 560.21 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.2% to Rs 11,946.15 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

