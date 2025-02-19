Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Nava approves buyback of shares up to Rs 360 cr

Board of Nava approves buyback of shares up to Rs 360 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 19 February 2025

The Board of Nava at its meeting held on 19 February 2025 has approved the proposal for buyback of up to 72,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re 1/- each by the Company, representing up to 2.48 % of the total number of Equity Shares of the Company, at a price of Rs 500 per equity share payable at cash for a total consideration not exceeding Rs. 360 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty scales above 22,950; media shares witness bargain buying

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO ends with 1.29x subscription

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahindra Lifespace gains on inking Rs 1,650-cr pact with Livingstone Infra

Government approves Rs 1554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under National Disaster Response Fund to five States

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story