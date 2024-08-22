Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 0.71%, gains for five straight sessions

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 262.1, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.71% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 65.34% gain in the Nifty Auto. Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.1, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 14.14% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25586.75, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 262.15, up 0.48% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 39.71% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 65.34% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

