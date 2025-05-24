Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Dapic Metropolis Healthcare (formerly known as Metropolis Histoxpert Digital Services), a wholly owned subsidiary of Metropolis Healthcare, has completed the acquisition of entire business of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre (DAPIC a partnership firm), Dr. Alok Ahuja and Dr. Alka Ahuja (collectively referred to as acquired business) as a going-concern, effective 23 May 2025, in accordance with the terms agreed under the Business Transfer Agreement.

Following the completion of the acquisition, the operations of the acquired business are now being carried out under Dapic Metropolis Healthcare effective 23 May 2025.

