Tharoor leads all-party delegation to US, labels Pakistan a 'terror-exporting state'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has embarked on a multi-nation tour as part of Operation Sindoor Outreach, leading an all-party delegation to five countries, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia, to spotlight Indias fight against terrorism. Speaking at Delhi Airport before departure early Saturday, Tharoor described the trip as a "mission of peace and hope," underscoring that India will not be silenced by terror.

The diverse delegation features BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya, Shashank Mani Tripathi, and Bhubaneswar Kalita, along with LJPs Shambhavi Choudhary, TDPs GM Harish Balayogi, Shiv Senas Milind Deora, JMMs Sarfaraz Ahmad, and former ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Their first stop: New York, where they will pay tribute at the 9/11 Memorial, followed by a visit to Guyana for its Independence Day celebrations.

Tharoor stressed that the missions goal is to share Indias long, painful experience with terrorism on the global stage.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya echoed Tharoors statement, pointing to the recent Pahalgam attack as further evidence of Pakistan-backed terror and reiterating Indias zero-tolerance stance.

